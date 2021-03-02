Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.92

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.92 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 80.80 ($1.06). Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 172,369 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £266.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

