Lance J. Baller Buys 162,500 Shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Lance J. Baller bought 162,500 shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £21,125 ($27,599.95).

LON IOF opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Tuesday. Iofina plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Iofina plc (IOF.L) alerts:

Iofina plc (IOF.L) Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina plc (IOF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina plc (IOF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.