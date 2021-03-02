Lance J. Baller Buys 162,500 Shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Lance J. Baller bought 162,500 shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £21,125 ($27,599.95).
LON IOF opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Tuesday. Iofina plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Iofina plc (IOF.L) Company Profile
