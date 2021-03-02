Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $612.36

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.36 ($8.00) and traded as high as GBX 694.40 ($9.07). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 683.50 ($8.93), with a volume of 2,572,649 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 636.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 612.36. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

