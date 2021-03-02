LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $78.04 million and $4.79 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00498319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00079182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00500551 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

