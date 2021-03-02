Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 933,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 584,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515,637 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

