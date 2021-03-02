Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 933,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 584,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
