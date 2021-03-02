Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

