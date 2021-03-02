Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $132.43

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.43, but opened at $122.22. Lemonade shares last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 40,051 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,337 shares of company stock valued at $228,160,319 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $82,072,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.