LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Purchases $966,735.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.21. The company had a trading volume of 243,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.36.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

