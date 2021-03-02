Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LNVGY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.79.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lenovo Group
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.
See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.