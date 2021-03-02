Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LNVGY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

