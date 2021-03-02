LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.22% from the company’s current price.

LNSR opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. LENSAR has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

