LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.40 or 0.03158396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00363685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.33 or 0.01088770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.21 or 0.00448235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00383927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00251285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00022593 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.