Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $701.61. 782,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $811.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

