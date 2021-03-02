Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $107,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,450,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.73.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.71. The company had a trading volume of 204,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.