Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $363.13. The stock had a trading volume of 59,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $368.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.