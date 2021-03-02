Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.62. 104,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

