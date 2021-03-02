Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 144,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,946. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.76.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

