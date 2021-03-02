LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Up 5.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.60 and last traded at $118.40. 377,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 297,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

