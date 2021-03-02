Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.78. 1,814,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,345,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,235 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,741 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.