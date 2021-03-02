Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,204.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

