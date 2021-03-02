LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Down 6.6%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96. 789,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 869,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

