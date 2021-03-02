Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0153 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $703,704.40 and $245.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00816056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

