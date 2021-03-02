LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $24,810.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,019,891,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,339,780 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

