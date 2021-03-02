LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $22,035.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,019,776,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,224,089 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

