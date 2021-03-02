Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.68. 570,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,283,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LMNL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

