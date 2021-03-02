LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0120

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $3,416.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00805472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00028707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00044781 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.