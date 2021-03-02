Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
