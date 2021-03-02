Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.11

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €208.11 ($244.84) and traded as high as €209.00 ($245.88). Linde plc (LIN.F) shares last traded at €209.00 ($245.88), with a volume of 709,561 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €209.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.