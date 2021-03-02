Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

LIN traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.83. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

