Linear Market Cap Achieves $162.97 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $162.97 million and $1.28 billion worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.00805558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,227,587,618 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

