LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,162.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. LINKA has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $5,162.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00816056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

