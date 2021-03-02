Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

