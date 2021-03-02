Liquidity Network Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 90.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $64,512.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.