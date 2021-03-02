Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 67,590 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares in the company, valued at $665,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,160. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

