Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $213,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

