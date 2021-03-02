Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 187,625 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

