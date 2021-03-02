Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 47,050 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $5,450,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $18,890,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $4,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -89.09. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.