Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,570 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of RUN opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,679.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

