Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

BBBY stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

