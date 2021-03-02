Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $350.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $313.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.