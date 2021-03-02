Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock worth $17,641,630. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

