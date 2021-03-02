Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 22,020 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 272.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,499,085.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,782,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,239 shares of company stock worth $27,304,071. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.