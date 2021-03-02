Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 33,275 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of SunPower worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

