Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vericel by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,817,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

