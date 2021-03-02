Litecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.61 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.61 billion and approximately $5.23 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $174.32 or 0.00364602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,581,525 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.