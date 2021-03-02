Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,532 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD stock opened at $379.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

