Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $385.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,650. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,054 shares of company stock worth $10,729,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.