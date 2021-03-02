Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBTI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 75,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

