Lition 24 Hour Volume Hits $148,668.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Lition has a market capitalization of $840,473.34 and $148,668.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.07 or 0.03094573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00364057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.07 or 0.01063723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00454226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00384487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00248204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022569 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

