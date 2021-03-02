LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.86% of LivePerson worth $202,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $40,928,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

