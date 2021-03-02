Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0843 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $104,446.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,429,579 coins and its circulating supply is 21,429,567 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

